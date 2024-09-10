Hip-hop sensation Ice Spice set the tone for New York City’s Fashion Week with an electrifying party at Harbor Nightclub. Organized by George Karavias’ Dream Hospitality Group, the event attracted a star-studded crowd, including rapper Cash Cobain, YG, and former NBA stars John Wall and Lance Stephenson.

The energy at the club reached new heights when Ice Spice climbed atop her VIP section and performed her hit track, “Think U The Shit (Fart).” The crowd went wild as DJ Nicky Rizz played her song “Deli” to hype up the atmosphere.

During Ice Spice’s performance, John Wall and Lance Stephenson were seen dancing and vibing, adding to the night’s excitement. The event marked a high-energy kickoff to Fashion Week, with Ice Spice proving again that she knows how to turn up and keep the crowd engaged.

