Today, fans of the late Juice WRLD are treated to a surprise release, “The Pre-Party,” a two-track set featuring songs they’ve been buzzing about for years. This release includes the emo-rap track “World Tour (Aquafina)” and the Young Thug-assisted “Lightyears,” which adds a touch of country flair to the mix.

Released at 9 AM globally on September 9th, the timing nods to Juice WRLD’s cherished “999” mantra, symbolizing the transformation of negative experiences into positives.

“World Tour (Aquafina)” was first teased during Juice WRLD’s Instagram Live in 2018, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release. The song starts with Juice inhaling before diving into DJ Relentt’s synth-heavy beats, delivering vivid lyrics about excess and euphoria: “I can’t feel my tongue, shorty, I’m off the moll’, yeah / I still see the snakes, n****, run inside, yeah.”

“Lightyears” showcases a different vibe, blending melancholic guitar riffs with a booming bass. Juice reflects on escapism, singing, “Taking trips off the Percs, I be sky high,” while Young Thug adds his own flex: “Ride big Bentleys everywhere that I go.”

Produced by Nick Mira, who has worked on multiple Juice WRLD albums, these tracks reflect the artist’s legacy and ongoing influence. “The Pre-Party” follows Juice’s recent appearance on Ski Mask the Slump God’s single “Wake Up!” and December’s “Lace It,” featuring Eminem and benny blanco.