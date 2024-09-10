After releasing her new single, “No One Else,” featuring Jeremih, Lola Brooke is making a stylish statement at New York Fashion Week.

unnamed 3

On September 7th, she attended the Who Decides War Spring/Summer 2025 runway show, sitting in the front row in a striking oversized sweater ensemble from the brand. Her smart-chic look was a nod to the back-to-school season, incorporating editorial magazine covers as a creative accessory—a tribute to a fashion student picking up the latest editorials around town.

The next day, September 8th, Lola Brooke kept the momentum going at MTV’s ‘VMAs’ Block Party at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The event, which ran from 12 PM to 5 PM ET, was a celebration of music and community ahead of the 2024 ‘VMAs.’ Brooke took the stage as a standout performer, delivering a dynamic 30-minute set filled with her most popular hits and her latest track, “No One Else.”

Advertisement