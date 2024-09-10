28.Gz! A name you should be familiar with, and if you aren’t, you soon will be. Hailing from New Jersey, 28.Gz is a rising artist, songwriter and performer. Grinding since 2020, it wasn’t until last year that Geez felt he reached a new level. Following the success of his “NS2” album, released in June of 2023, Geez would secure a Sync Placement with United Masters, courtesy of their A&R Ahmad Davis, and Geez’ publicist, Mike DeBlasio.

Fresh off the momentum of his UM Sync Deal, Geez wasted no time releasing new music for fans. In hindsight, he would deliver four Summer anthems; “Never Land,” “Nice Vibe,” “Jhonny Boy,” and “Differently.”

“Life hasn’t been the easiest lately but I never stop.. I write music everyday. The records I released this year [so far] have been special.” –28.Gz

First up was “Never Land” released in June. Produced by TyMayde, Geez would connect with his brother of 20+ years to release the song.

A few weeks after “Never Land,” Geez would quickly follow up with “Nice Vibe” and “Jhonny Boy.”

“I met [producer] VY and he came in clutch for “Nice Vibe” “Jhonny Boy” and “Differently” — along with my boy Shea Budda who I knew since middle school.

All four records were also engineered by FerryonBoards, a dope engineer from Brooklyn, who made it all come to life! I met him through my homie Frank Stoney,” says Geez.

Geez would allow “Never Land,” “Nice Vibe,” and “Jhonny Boy” to vibe throughout August but already had his next record, “Differently” ready to go. Released at the top of the month, the title explains it all. Geez is simply different.

With four heavy-hitters in full rotation, 28.Gz shows no signs of slowing down going into 2025, announcing he has a project arriving in the first quarter of next year! Stay tuned, but in the meantime be sure to stream 28.Gz on your preferred DSP!

