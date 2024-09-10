Ahead of Usher’s highly anticipated “Past, Present, Future” North American Tour, Rémy Martin and the R&B icon kicked off the “Life Is A Melody Backstage Experience” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This exclusive event marked the start of a unique series that showcases Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, VSOP, and XO as part of the brand’s sponsorship of Usher’s tour.

Caresha, Victoria Monet, and USHER at Rémy Martin x USHER: Life Is A Melody Backstage Experience Dexter Darden at Rémy Martin x USHER: Life Is A Melody Backstage Experience

The “Life Is A Melody Backstage Experience” offers guests a taste of Rémy Martin’s premium cognacs while celebrating Usher’s musical journey and legacy. The event featured an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including actor Dexter Darden, the lead star of “Fight Night” on Peacock, as well as Usher himself, Victoria Monét, Taraji P. Henson, Caresha, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule.

As Usher embarks on his “Past, Present, Future” tour, fans can look forward to more exclusive experiences that blend the world of music and fine cognac, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the magic that makes his performances unforgettable.

