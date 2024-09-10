On Saturday, September 7th, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, better known as DJ DIESEL, took over LIV Miami with a robust dubstep set that lit up the nightlife scene. Known as the “Dubstep Dad,” Shaq thrilled the crowd with tracks from his latest album, GORILLA WARFARE, including “BANG YOUR HEAD,” “NO FEAR,” and “HEAT.” His high-energy performance showcased his deep-rooted passion for music, drawing fans into his world beyond basketball. DJing has been a love of Shaq’s since he was 14, and in retirement, he’s found the same adrenaline rush he once felt on the court now behind the DJ booth.