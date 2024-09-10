The Weeknd has officially revealed the cover art for his highly anticipated upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

To celebrate his special one-night-only concert in São Paulo, Brazil, The Weeknd has also launched a limited-edition XO merch collection, with 10% of net proceeds from all sales being donated to the BrazilFoundation’s Brazilian Soul Fund. These funds will support communities in Brazil affected by natural disasters and economic hardships, focusing on helping vulnerable families in southern Brazil rebuild after recent devastating floods.

The new XO São Paulo merch collection was teased earlier this week on XO’s Instagram, featuring previews from XO Records signee Chxrry22 and Brazilian model Nalu. The 17-piece collection was shot across São Paulo and features a range of XO-focused pieces that pay homage to the Brazilian flag, including ringer tees, women’s rally shorts, baby tees, traditional tees, cut-off tees, trucker hats, snapbacks, and a hoodie.

Available for a limited time, items from the exclusive drop can be purchased only at the São Paulo concert and online at YouTube + xo.store.. This unique collection celebrates The Weeknd’s memorable performance in São Paulo while contributing to a meaningful cause.