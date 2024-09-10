Tyrese Says R. Kelly is the King of R&B: ‘Who Else But Him?’

Tyrese has been making headlines over the past few weeks. And here’s another: he believes R. Kelly is the King of R&B, not Usher or Chris Brown.

Speaking with The Shade Room, Tyrese revealed it has to be R.Kelly. “Who else but him? We not talking about him being in jail or what he’s dealing with controversy-wise.”

But on the other two names, “They are KINGS. Chris Brown and Usher are 50x bigger than me. I’m not a King of no type of R&B. I’m a beast at what I do, but they have outsold me and have way more status, Grammys, arenas, and the level of arena shows they do is beyond the scope of anything I’ve ever done. And I, quite frnakly, don’t desire that level.”

You can see the clip below.