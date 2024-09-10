Tyrese has been making headlines over the past few weeks. And here’s another: he believes R. Kelly is the King of R&B, not Usher or Chris Brown.
Speaking with The Shade Room, Tyrese revealed it has to be R.Kelly. “Who else but him? We not talking about him being in jail or what he’s dealing with controversy-wise.”
But on the other two names, “They are KINGS. Chris Brown and Usher are 50x bigger than me. I’m not a King of no type of R&B. I’m a beast at what I do, but they have outsold me and have way more status, Grammys, arenas, and the level of arena shows they do is beyond the scope of anything I’ve ever done. And I, quite frnakly, don’t desire that level.”
Okay Roomies, 👏🏾👏🏾 We know the “King Of R&B” debate has had the internet in a chokehold for quite some time, but buckle up because #Tyrese has entered the chat. Find out who he's standing 10 toes down about in the latest #SteppingIntoTheShadeRoom: https://t.co/aWgmrzhdi8 pic.twitter.com/Jou3pVz37t— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 7, 2024