Rapper 50 Cent has decided to withdraw his defamation of character lawsuit against Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. The lawsuit was originally filed back in May after Joy accused 50 Cent of emotional and physical abuse, as well as rape, in a now-deleted Instagram post.

TMZ reports that the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, recently filed new legal documents requesting that the judge dismiss the suit without prejudice. Although the judge has not yet signed off on the request, it is expected to be a formality.

Joy deleted the Instagram post that sparked the lawsuit in July, but it had already garnered significant attention. 50 Cent’s decision to take legal action was seen as a move to protect his reputation, especially given the severe nature of the accusations.

However, it seems 50 Cent has had a change of heart. While the exact reasons for withdrawing the lawsuit remain unclear, the decision to dismiss the case without prejudice means that he retains the right to refile it in the future if he chooses to do so.

The pair, who share a son, have had a tumultuous history, often making headlines for their public disputes. For now, 50 Cent is stepping back from this particular legal battle, leaving the door open for possible reconciliation or further legal action down the road.