In a new venture into acting, global music sensation Bad Bunny has been cast in Adam Sandler’s highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, although details about Bad Bunny’s role remain under wraps. This announcement adds to the excitement surrounding the film, which also features NFL star Travis Kelce.

Sandler himself officially confirmed the sequel’s production on Instagram, and shooting is now underway. This marks Bad Bunny’s second major acting role, following his recent casting in Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing from Sony Pictures.

Bad Bunny, known for his groundbreaking contributions to reggaeton and Latin trap, has been making significant strides in the entertainment industry. He transitioned from music to acting with impressive ease. Fans eagerly anticipate how the superstar will bring his unique flair to the beloved Happy Gilmore franchise.

