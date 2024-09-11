Ten-time NBA All-Star, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Carmelo Anthony co-hosted the Kering Foundation’s Third Annual ‘Caring for Women’ Dinner, uniting fashion, art, activism, and philanthropy leaders. The event, featuring notable figures such as Salma Hayek, Matthew McConaughey, and Kim Kardashian, aimed to raise awareness and funds for organizations dedicated to combating gender-based violence. The gathering raised nearly $3 million to support these crucial efforts, reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to driving positive change and supporting survivors.