Celebration Of Life For Fatman Scoop Scheduled For Tomorrow In The World Famous Apollo Theater

As the entertainment world mourns the loss of the legendary Isaac “Fatman Scoop” Freeman, the Freeman Family announces a special celebration honoring Freeman on Thursday, September 12th, at the legendary The Apollo in his hometown of Harlem, NY. This event will allow fans and friends to pay their respects and honor the life of the iconic entertainer.

Isaac “Fatman Scoop” Freeman has carved out a distinguished career, known for his electrifying presence and impactful contributions to the music industry. His dynamic performances and unique style have made him a household name, captivating audiences worldwide.

The evening will feature special performances, guest appearances, and tributes highlighting Fatman Scoop’s journey from his early days in Harlem to global stardom. Fans and admirers alike are invited to join in celebrating this milestone event.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 12th, 2024

Thursday, September 12th, 2024 Doors: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Program Run Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Location: The Apollo, 253 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027

Tickets are available at https://www.apollotheater.org/event/fatman-scoop-forever-celebration-of-life

MusiCares® helps the humans behind the music because music gives so much to the world

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to MusiCares are encouraged to honor Fatman Scoop’s legacy and impact within the culture. MusiCares® is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

By donating to MusiCares® your contribution help aid preventive, emergency and recovery programs. Founded by the Recording Academy® in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.

Donations can be made at: www.musicares.org

No gifts or items will be permitted to be left at or near the venue.

For more information or questions about the Celebration of Life, please visit:

Fatmanscoopmemorial@thevanitygroup.com