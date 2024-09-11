Today, diamond-certified three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop luminary Future formally details his highly anticipated new project MIXTAPE PLUTO. Continuing Future’s prolific game-changing 2024, the mixtape event of the year is set to be released on September 20, 2024. Pre-save/pre-add the mixtape here.

Today Future also details an exclusive run of merchandise and physical product available for MIXTAPE PLUTO at freebandz.com, now available for pre-order. Items include bundles with limited edition t-shirts, a CD, and two vinyl variants in both black and green.

Additionally, Future continues to give fans a glimpse into the world of MIXTAPE PLUTO with the release of a new teaser for the song “TOO FAST.” Future has been igniting a frenzy across social media over the past few weeks in the run-up to the project’s release, previously sharing clips for various tracks across the mixtape, including hints of collaboration with Travis Scott.

Check out the “Too Fast” preview HERE

Earlier this week, Future wrapped up a sold-out arena run with Metro Boomin, the critically acclaimed WE TRUST YOU TOUR. The run saw the two superstars traverse across North America – including historic nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and Los Angeles’ brand-new Intuit Dome. Billboard called the show “a testament to how deep Future’s catalog and bag of hits really is” while GQ celebrated the fact that “two great albums and a rejuvenated live show confirm Future’s powers are as strong as they’ve ever been.”

Appropriately titled, the tour was in support of Future and Metro Boomin’s explosive, chart-topping collaborative albums released earlier this year: WE DON’T TRUST YOU and its follow-up, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. The albums highlight the duo’s magnetic chemistry–which Rolling Stone calls “seamless”–and went on to capture the entire music industry’s attention, piquing competitive interests in ways not seen in years. The albums officially landed Future his ninths and tenth number 1 albums on the Billboard 200, while the single “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar spent a blistering 3 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This run became, as Billboard stated, “the biggest story in rap.”

And now, with MIXTAPE PLUTO, Future continues to shape the sound of hip hop as a new chapter is written in the career of one of rap’s most inventive and influential wordsmiths. A body of work stripped down to pure unadulterated Future, it’s simply Pluto at his core essence. It’s MIXTAPE PLUTO.