Rumors have been circulating since Showtime’s release of The Supreme Team series last year, which was narrated by Nas, that Gerald “Prince” Miller, one of the leaders of 80s Queens drug ring known as the Supreme Team(not to be confused with the pioneer rap group The World Famous Supreme Team), would be released sometime in the near future. Now, according to several reliable sources, that day has come.

According to Instagrm page @meccapolis, the lieutenant and nephew to notorious drug kingpin Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff is scheduled to be released today(September 11) from USP Big Sandy in Kentucky. TheSource.com has also obtained a text message between Miller’s wife and brother confirming his release this week.

For those who don’t know, Prince was one of the people name dropped in 50 Cent’s infamous 2002 hit “Ghetto Qur’an(Forgive Me)” in the first bars of the first verse where he rapped, “Yo, when you hear talk of the Southside, you hear talk of the Team/ See niggas feared Prince and respected ‘Preme/ For all you slow motherfuckers, I’ma break it down iller/ See Preme was the business man and Prince was the killer..”

It is also well known that the auto-bio story told by Fif in the 2003 silver screen classic Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ was based on the conflict between him and Prince’s uncle Supreme, who is a known associate of Irv Gotti and the Murder Inc. organization.

Miller has served 32 years in a federal prison for his role in the drug organization that was rumored to have netted up to $200,000 a day. Miller was originally sentenced to life without parole in 1992, but word on the street is that a new bill was passed into law in recent weeks that allows any federal inmate over 55 years of age that has been convicted of a non-violent crime is now eligible for parole.