Buffalo Bills quarterback and Gatorade athlete Josh Allen is front and center in Gatorade’s latest campaign, celebrating the return of football season. Building on the revival of its iconic “Is It In You?” tagline this summer, Gatorade’s fall football campaign kicked off with releasing the film “You Know We Got IT.” The campaign emphasizes that the drive to achieve comes from within every athlete.

Allen is featured in the new spot titled “Hello Coach,” which highlights his personal ‘IT’—the inner spark that propels him to success and helps him overcome challenges on and off the field. The film dives into Allen’s mindset and showcases his dedication, determination, and resilience, reinforcing Gatorade’s message that true strength comes from within.

With this campaign, Gatorade continues to inspire athletes everywhere to dig deep and find their ‘IT’ as they take on the new season’s challenges.

