Music icon Frankie Beverly has passed away at age 77. His family posted an official statement on Instagram.

FROM THE FAMILY OF FRANKIE BEVERLY Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly. He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all. Howard Stanley Beverly aka Frankie Beverly 12/6/46 – 9/10/24 The Beverly Family

Frankie Beverly, renowned as the charismatic frontman, singer, songwriter, and producer of the band Maze, has carved a lasting legacy in R&B and soul music. Born on December 6, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Beverly’s path to musical prominence began in the vibrant 1960s when he first ventured into the world of doo-wop and soul with local groups.

His early years saw him performing with The Blenders, a local doo-wop ensemble. He later formed The Butlers, gaining modest recognition in the soul music circles. However, it was the formation of Raw Soul in the early 1970s that marked a pivotal moment in Beverly’s career. The band’s distinct sound drew the attention of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, who became a mentor and suggested the group rebrand as Maze. With this new name and under Gaye’s mentorship, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly emerged and relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area, where they honed their sound and expanded their following.

Maze’s self-titled debut album, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, released in 1977, signaled their arrival as a formidable force in soul music. Songs like “Happy Feelin’s” and “While I’m Alone” helped cement their status. The band continued to flourish throughout the late 1970s and 1980s, releasing successful albums such as Golden Time of Day (1978), Joy and Pain (1980), and We Are One (1983). Iconic tracks like “Joy and Pain,” “Before I Let Go,” and “Southern Girl” became timeless, blending elements of soul, funk, and R&B, and solidifying the band’s distinctive sound.

Known for his smooth, emotive vocals, Beverly, along with Maze’s impeccable musicianship, cultivated a loyal fanbase. Their dynamic live performances became legendary, a signature aspect of their career that fans cherished. Despite never achieving massive commercial dominance or widespread awards, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly earned acclaim for their unwavering quality and enduring appeal.