If you caught the most important debate in a generation then you probably noticed Trump wasn’t all the way there. The former President spewed unfounded and inflammatory conspiracy theories, in typical Trumpy fashion. Here’s what he said, among many, many weird things … He claimed that Haitian immigrants were eating the pets of American citizens.

Eating the pets, he said. Eating YOUR pets. Can’t make this up.

He felt the need to say this wild claim as he criticized Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration’s handling of immigration.

Trump’s remarks, made on the national stage, hurling these crazy claims and accusing immigrants – naturally, without evidence – of killing and consuming cats and dogs, yes, that part echoes seriously harmful stereotypes.

But racism is a thing. And Trump’s been accused of it. Time and time again.

Get this, the baseless rumor appears to have originated online, as all things do in this day and age. Actually it was on a Facebook group in Springfield, Ohio. Local authorities have denied any truth to the claims, with Springfield’s city manager stating that there is no credible evidence to suggest such incidents have occurred.

Check this out, unlike the CNN debate between Trump and Biden, there was some fact checking going on last night, in real time.

ABC moderator David Muir quoted local officials who found no proof to support these alarming accusations.

Womp, womp.

However, Trump doubled down:

“What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country… look at what’s happening to towns all over the United States. A lot of towns don’t want to talk about it because they’re so embarrassed by it in Springfield.” He went on to claim, “They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

Wild.

Following the debate, which many pundits and journalist on both sides of the aisle felt Kamala handedly won, disavowed the remarks.

Many Democrats, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, condemned Trump’s vile lies.

Ellison said: ”The baseless claim that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are eating pets is not only a lie, it’s a racist lie designed to dehumanize Haitian immigrants as savages, which Trump does all the time.”

Trump’s ramblings at the debate are a pattern of fear-mongering and misinformation in political discourse. But he’s no stranger to it. This time around, there was a candidate standing opposite him ready for his nonsense, a credit to Vice President Harris who was clearly the only stable politician on that stage.