The newest drop from PUMA Hoops and WNBA star Breanna “Stewie” Stewart. Inspired by Tokyo’s iconic late-night neon signs, the Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights arrives in stores on September 27th.

he Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights is the latest colorway of Stewart’s signature Stewie 3 basketball shoe. The vibrant, high-performance sneaker made its in-game debut as Stewie led the Liberty to a win in Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

More than an attention-grabbing colorway, the Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights is engineered for performance – featuring a high-abrasion outsole for added grip and a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for targeted cushioning. That means enhanced energy return and stability when driving the lane, pulling up from deep, or crashing the backboard.

See below for a breakdown of the sneaker’s tech specs:

CUSHIONING: Dual-density Profoam+ midsole for lightweight energy return and improved movement control. Targeted cushioning provides increased forefoot lockdown and stability.

Dual-density Profoam+ midsole for lightweight energy return and improved movement control. Targeted cushioning provides increased forefoot lockdown and stability. GRIP: High-abrasion outsole features composite materials and an innovative treat pattern for added traction when you need it most.

High-abrasion outsole features composite materials and an innovative treat pattern for added traction when you need it most. SUPPORT: Engineered mesh upper provides targeted lightweight support while seamless multi-zone construction allows for breathability and comfort.

Engineered mesh upper provides targeted lightweight support while seamless multi-zone construction allows for breathability and comfort. STABILITY: Floral-themed TPU cage for improved lateral and heel stability.

The Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights drops on Friday, September 27. They’ll be available to purchase at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs in a full size run for $120.