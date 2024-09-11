Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, has been forced to put an end to his controversial “Prison Tapes” music series. Lanez’s cell block at the California Correctional Institution was raided by prison guards, who confiscated his studio equipment, effectively silencing his creative outlet behind bars.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, had been making waves with his weekly “Prison Tapes” releases, which allowed him to continue his music career even while incarcerated. However, his ability to record and release new tracks came to an abrupt halt following the raid, which Lanez suggests was a calculated move by prison authorities.

Lanez addressed the situation directly with his fans through a statement on his Instagram account. In it, he expressed frustration over losing his recording equipment and claimed that the real reason for the crackdown had more to do with his efforts to help fellow inmates than with his music.

“The rumors are true. ‘The Prison Tapes’ will be discontinued until further notice,” Lanez wrote. “However, I think it’s important that my fans know the truth about the crooked a** sh*t that’s REALLY going on here. My cell was not raided and trashed because I learned how to record myself in prison or because I created ‘The Prison Tapes.’ I was shut down because the ‘HIGHER UPS’ figured out what I was really doing with ‘The Prison Tapes’ and how many inmates were being helped in a life changing way because of them.”

Lanez went on to describe the harsh realities of the prison system, particularly for Black and minority inmates, and revealed that his “Prison Tapes” were more than just a creative outlet—they were part of a larger plan to provide legal assistance to those in need. According to Lanez, the royalties from the music he created behind bars were being used to fund legal representation for hundreds of inmates, reopening cases and giving them a chance at freedom.

“Since the month of July, I’ve afforded legal representation for 472 inmates and actively reopened 476 cases,” Lanez claimed in his statement. “With the help of legal firm ‘UNITE THE PEOPLE,’ so many inmates will be returned to their families and loved ones. I’m naming this ‘The Hands of God Project.’”

Despite the setback, Lanez remains defiant, suggesting that the raid was an attempt to silence his efforts to bring attention to the injustices faced by incarcerated individuals. He ended his statement with a powerful message: “If ANYTHING happens to me, just know I went out in the blaze of glory trying to revolutionize the end of a mass incarceration era on our people.”

As of now, the future of the “Prison Tapes” remains uncertain, but Lanez’s commitment to using his platform for what he sees as a higher purpose continues to resonate with his supporters.