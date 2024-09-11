Cash Cobain, a leading figure in the sexy drill movement, has released a fresh freestyle with Chow Lee and Lonny Love in the latest episode of Red Bull Spiral.

The trio showcased their unique styles in a one-take freestyle, capturing the newest evolution of drill music. Red Bull Spiral, inspired by Japan’s Red Bull Rasen, features top American artists delivering seamless performances in Red Bull’s advanced recording studio. Part of Red Bull 1520, a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop content, Red Bull Spiral continues to spotlight the beats, bars, and talents driving the next wave of rap.