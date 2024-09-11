At Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event this morning, fans were treated to rare behind-the-scenes footage of The Weeknd’s upcoming music video, “Dancing in the Flames.” Directed by Anton Tammi with cinematography by Erik Henrikkson, the music video will premiere on Friday, September 13, and was shot entirely on the new iPhone 16 Pro.

The Weeknd used the iPhone 16 Pro’s new camera to film his music video. pic.twitter.com/sEsmrsmshZ — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 9, 2024

Apple’s latest release, the iPhone 16 Pro, boasts the most advanced features yet, including a larger display with the thinnest borders ever seen on any Apple product. Its pro camera system brings fresh creative capabilities, such as the ability to record in 4K at 120fps in Dolby Vision, allowing for stunning slo-motion video capture—perfectly showcased in “Dancing in the Flames.” Four new studio-quality microphones and an innovative Audio Mix feature provide unparalleled sound clarity, offering users options like In-Frame Mix, Studio Mix, and Cinematic Mix. The iPhone 16 Pro also includes the powerful A18 Pro chip, enhanced battery life, and comes in four sleek titanium finishes: black, white, natural, and desert titanium.

This unveiling marks a significant week for The Weeknd, as he also announced the title and cover art of his highly anticipated album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” This release will complete his trilogy following “Dawn FM” and “After Hours,” promising to delve deep into existential and self-referential themes that have captivated his fanbase. With pre-orders now available for vinyl and CD, anticipation is building for what is expected to be a defining moment in The Weeknd’s evolving artistic journey.

