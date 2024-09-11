During a heated exchange, former President Donald Trump evaded answering whether he would sign a national abortion ban into law if re-elected. When pressed repeatedly on his stance, Trump refrained from committing to a clear response, fueling speculation about his plans for a potential second term.

Q: Would you veto a national abortion ban if it came to your desk?



Trump: *refuses to answer* pic.twitter.com/6DZ6NZiILD — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

Well, I didn’t discuss it with JD in all fairness. JD… and I don’t mind if he has a certain view, but I think he was speaking for me. But I really didn’t. Look, we don’t have to discuss it because she’d never be able to get it. Just like she couldn’t get student loans. They couldn’t get student loans. They couldn’t get student loans. They didn’t even come close to getting student loans. They taunted young people and a lot of other people that had loans. They can never get this approved. So it doesn’t matter what she says about going to Congress, oh wonderful. Let’s go to Congress. Do it. But the fact is that for years they wanted to get it out of Congress and out of the federal government. And we did something that everybody said couldn’t be done. And now you have a vote of the people on abortion. – Donald Trump

This comes as Vice President Kamala Harris strongly condemned Trump and his Project 2025 agenda, emphasizing that it aims to ban abortion nationwide. Harris positioned herself as a defender of reproductive rights, pledging to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade and safeguard women’s freedoms across the United States.

Vice President Harris: You want to talk about, ‘this is what people wanted?’ Pregnant women who want to carry a pregnancy to term, suffering from a miscarriage being denied care in an emergency room because the health care providers are afraid they might go to jail, and she's… pic.twitter.com/aWdmC883xZ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

The back-and-forth has sparked a wave of reactions online, highlighting the stark contrast between the two candidates on the divisive issue of abortion. With the 2024 presidential election approaching, the debate over reproductive rights remains a key battleground, underscoring the deep ideological divide between Trump and Harris on this crucial issue.

