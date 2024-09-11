Wedding on the beach? Ah! It’s romantic and beautiful.

But..the sand and surf do create tough decisions when deciding what to wear to a beach wedding.

Regardless if the theme is navy and white for a more formal wedding or a terracotta-themed celebration with blush pink and gold, the setting of the beach wedding is somewhat more casual than a church wedding. You don’t want to dress like a hooligan but rather be chic when you are going to the beach. You want an outfit that complements the relaxed atmosphere like dresses and skirts, but nothing as formal as taffeta gowns more suited to a ball.

Oh… and don’t get too close to steel toes! Whoever puts on those spiky heels will have those shoes dig right into the sand.

Speaking of sinking, long-flowing dresses are very likely to drag themselves down, become soggy, and weigh a ton. Now allow me to give you my best recommendations for the styles, colors, fabrics, and accessories suitable for beach weddings.

Tune in for ideas you can say ‘I do’ too!

The Fabric

As for the question of what to wear for a beach wedding, the first thing to consider is fabric.

Trust me when I say you do not wish to be sweating in some bulky material out there in the sand and sun. You’ll be a lot more comfortable in something light and airy!

Silky satin dresses are prevalent in weddings, however, for beach guest dresses, I always suggest lined chiffon or any other fabric that is light and has a breathable feel to it. The lining allows the dress to have structure without being too puffy and the chiffon is light and lets air through. If it’s an evening wedding, then make sure you carry a beautiful shawl or a jacket in case the temperatures cool down.

Same for the gentlemen, it is recommended that you wear lightweight suits such as cotton or linen for beach-themed weddings.

Also, when it comes to choosing the right length of the fabric, one has to be realistic with the sand and all. Yes, floor-length gowns are pretty in pictures, but they are extremely cumbersome when you are trying to walk barefoot in the sand and have them getting tangled all over the place. A shorter style such as tea length or even the hi-lo avoids the problem but still looks so stylish.

Color

The choice of colors is the key! I always tell people that unless it is instructed by the bride herself, it is advisable to avoid wearing all white. You wouldn’t wish to outshine the bride on her special day, would you? Other than that fashion blunder, there are lots of fun and bright color choices for a beach party.

As for the ladies, I would recommend going for a more pastel type of image that does not have much of a tendency to overheat when you are out on the sand. Light colors like pastels, for example, soft yellows, blush pinks, and sky blues are always refreshing. And they will also look great when photographed next to the ocean.

Of course, you can choose any color that you like and that suits your skin tone. Perhaps do not choose deeper, darker colors such as black, navy, or dark brown during the hottest part of the day. Those colors will actually warm up and get you sweating within no time.

For the gentlemen, of course, always choose the fabrics and light materials that you are comfortable wearing. However, colors such as tan, gray, and other lighter shades of blue are ideal for a beach theme as they are relaxed. If you fancy, add some subtle prints or textures to your outfit, for instance, a gingham print shirt, linen blend pants, or a shirt with some stripes.

Shoes

The guys can relax in their casual linen pants and sneakers or sandals.

But girls, I’ve to mention this again, seriously, shoes for a beach wedding…I understand that you wish to look as pretty as a pin in those gorgeous high heels but believe me, the sand is unforgiving! Those needle-like heels are going to stick in the floor and the next thing you know you have tripped in front of everyone. Not cute.

So to sum it up, do not wear very high heels. Yes, yes, I understand you would like to achieve that sexy leg effect in your pictures. But listen, you can wear a wedge or a lower kitten heel and still look absolutely fashionable. They’ll provide a small boost without turning your ankle in the sand.

In fact, there could be no better option than a flat that shines. Maybe a sequined sandal or some beaded flats if you want to glam it up.

How to Accessorize for a Beach Wedding

Starting with jewelry- the basic principle here is less is more.

Tender gold or silver chains with a pendant or charm are ideal. Perhaps some small earrings that match the color of your dress. I’d definitely not wear any large statement necklaces or anything that could snag on my beachy waves.

Oh yes, there is one more thing that people often forget about – the sun! Sunglasses are very useful in shielding the eyes from reflected light on water or sand during the event. Find a pair that is happy and bright and goes well with your outfit.

Lastly, select a beach bag that has enough space to accommodate a few necessary items while maintaining a slim profile. Some of the essentials include sunscreen, a cover-up, glasses, etc. Avoid large handbags – clutches, wallets, travel bags, backpacks or tote bags will only burden you in the sand!

What to Wear to a Beach Wedding: Formal, Semi-Formal, Casual

Formal Beach Wedding

For women, I would suggest a formal tea-length or ankle-length dress that has straps or short sleeves. For glamour, materials such as lace, organza, or silk will also be ideal. So, don’t forget that you can dazzle with accessory statement pieces like jewelry! Concerning shoes, do not wear those that may sink in the sand. Go for dress shoes, sandals, wedges, or bulky heels.

Well, gentlemen, let me disappoint you: a formal beach wedding is not an excuse not to dress formally. You’ll still want a good-looking coat, clean trousers, and a button-up shirt. Just make sure your fabrics are light, preferred fabrics include linen and cotton. A seersucker suit would also be very beech-appropriate. Avoid wearing open shoes such as sandals or flip flops in favor of formal shoes and thin socks.

Semi-Formal Beach Wedding

Ladies, shorter dresses are recommended with some playful aspects such as the off-the-shoulder or the asymmetric style. Jumpsuits are also suitable for a semi-formal occasion.

And gents, you can simply keep it on as a shirt. However if one wants to add a little spice to their dressing then a printed sport coat over a formal shirt and trousers is the perfect way to go. As for the footwear, loafers or boat shoes are perfectly suitable.

Casual

Since the environment is clear and casual, ladies, you can go for something light and comfortable, maybe a maxi dress or something in boho style. It is best not to wear anything too short or too tight because the wind on the beach can be quite fierce at times. You will look fabulous in the halter style that best exposes your tanned shoulders.

But gentlemen, in this situation you can wear polos and linen shirts. Avoid tight collars and cuffs as well as thick fabrics and long sleeves that will trap heat. This combination will ensure that you will be well-dressed and perfectly comfortable all night.

The Last word

Dressing for a beach wedding requires a blend of style and practicality. From choosing breathable fabrics to selecting the right colors and accessories, your outfit should reflect the relaxed yet elegant vibe of the occasion. Remember, comfort is key, so opt for attire that lets you enjoy the sand, sun, and sea breeze without worry.