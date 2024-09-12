Today, Adidas Basketball introduced the latest addition to Damian Lillard’s signature shoe line: the Dame 9 “Purple Burst.” This colorway celebrates Lillard’s journey from an overlooked prospect to becoming one of the NBA’s Top 75 players. The shoe features a striking purple-to-red gradient, with the purple paying tribute to his college days at Weber State and the red symbolizing his 11-year tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Adidas plans to release a campaign film for each new colorway that embodies the essence of “Dame Time”—a state of unwavering focus, determination, and resilience that Lillard exemplifies on and off the court. The latest film, “Ironing Out A Few Creases,” highlights Lillard’s rise from Weber State to the NBA, blending the story of his career with the everyday routines that reflect his relentless mindset.

The Dame 9 is crafted for optimal performance, featuring a lightweight design of only 14.5 oz to enhance mobility. It includes a nubuck toe cap for reinforced durability in high-abrasion areas and full-length Total Torsion for maximum force transfer. The shoe’s internal Lycra bootie offers comfort and stability during intense movements, while the Lightstrike cushioning provides a lightweight midsole to reduce overall weight. Additionally, the multi-directional outsole pattern ensures superior agility and comfort.

The Dame 9 “Purple Burst” is priced at $120 and will be available starting Sept. 13, 2024, on adidas.com, select Adidas stores, and retailers like Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Kids Foot Locker.