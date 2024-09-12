In Wednesday’s 86-75 win over the Indiana Fever, A’ja Wilson made WNBA history by setting a new record for the most points scored in a single season.

A night to remember for A'ja Wilson 🎬



Wilson dropped 27 PTS to notch the WNBA single season scoring record for most points, after tonight's game she is now 44 PTS away from being the first player in league history to score 1,000 PTS in a single szn #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/eEt67jqge2 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 12, 2024

Wilson’s pull-up jumper with 26.4 seconds left in the first half brought her to 941 points for 2024, surpassing Jewell Loyd’s previous record of 939 set last season. By the end of the game, Wilson had 27 points, bringing her total to 956, just 44 points shy of becoming the first WNBA player to reach 1,000 in a season.

God is so good! 🤍😩 Top Tier !! 🪜 pic.twitter.com/B9jcQ1p6Me — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) September 12, 2024

“It feels great because now people will stop talking about it,” Wilson said in postgame. “Felt like it was just like lingering, lingering, lingering, so I’m glad that we got it done.

“I don’t want to sound cliché when I say this, but I don’t get any of that without every single teammate along the way. And I’m so grateful to be able to play with selfless women. They give it their all every single day, and they’re their pure selves, and that’s what I love the most. My teammates, they’re the heartbeat, they keep me going.”

A'ja Wilson on her single-season scoring record: "I don't get any of that without every single teammate along the way … My teammates, they're the heartbeat. They get me going." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ec8rFO5owr — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 12, 2024

Returning after a minor ankle injury, Wilson continues her dominance. The two-time MVP (2020, 2022) and 2023 Finals MVP has led the Aces to consecutive titles and secured MVP honors at the Paris Olympics, where Team USA clinched its eighth straight gold.