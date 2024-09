Cardi B and Offset Welcome Third Baby: ‘Prettiest Lil Thing’

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their third baby together. The recently divorced duo shared images honoring “the prettiest lil thing” on Sept. 7.

In the images, the duo’s oldest daughter, six-year-old Kulture, is seen holding the new baby. Cardi B and Offset also have a three-year-old named Wave.