It was sadly reported earlier that soul legend Frankie Beverly, known for timeless hits like “Before I Let Go” and “Can’t Get Over You,” passed away on Tuesday, September 11.

Beverly’s family shared the heartbreaking news on social media, releasing a statement that honored his legacy: “He lived his life with pure soul.”

While the celebration of Beverly’s life is sure to be unforgettable, it’s also a fitting moment to reflect on his incredible career and top 10 chart appearances.

For those unfamiliar with Frankie Beverly’s musical journey, he was 32 years old when his first single charted. His music first hit the charts in 1978, and his last chart appearance was in 1990. Over the span of 13 years, he delivered chart-topping singles that solidified his place in music history.

Let’s take a look at Frankie Beverly on the charts …

Back In Stride, 1985 – #14

Love Is The Key, 1983 – #49

Running Away, 1981 – #55

Can’t Get Over You, 1989 – #59

Feel That You’re Feelin’, 1979 – #65

Too Many Games, 1985 – #73

Southern Girl, 1980 – #78

Workin’ Together, 1978 – #81

Silky Soul, 1990 – #85

Before I Let Go, 1981 – #96