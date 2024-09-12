Flavor Flav Gives Olympian Jordan Chiles a Bronze Medal: “I got you something that they can’t take away from you.”

Flavor Flav is building his own renaissance moments these days. The Public Enemy icon was in full hype-man mode at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where he co-presented the night’s first award, Best Collaboration, alongside Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

That in itself feels like something Snoop would do but Flav has been seizing these moments on the big stage, quite literally.

Before Chiles could announce the winner, Flav had a special surprise for her.

ICYMI, Chiles had won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but due to what was described as “judicial nonsense,” she was forced to return her medal. Flav acknowledged this injustice in his own unique style.

“I just want to turn this into a little Olympic moment for a second, if y’all don’t mind,” he said. “Jordan, I know they tried to take your medal away from you, but you know what? I got you something that they can’t take away from you.”

Get this, Flav presented Chiles with a personalized, bedazzled clock—an iconic symbol of his—and added, “And guess what else, too? I got your prize money too. I got that for you.” With this, Flavor Flav playfully hinted at his new role as a benefactor for women’s sports.

What’s more, following his viral moment with Chiles, Flav shared the spotlight with another star: Taylor Swift. Sheesh, no big deal …

Swift, along with Post Malone, won Best Collaboration for their “Fortnight” video. In her acceptance speech, Swift took a moment to reflect on the significance of the day, saying:

“I wanted to say, waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I’ve been thinking about what happened 23 years ago. Everyone who lost a loved one, everyone that we lost, and that’s the most important thing about today — and everything that happens tonight falls behind that.”

Okay Flav. Keep on keeping on.