On this date in 1977, Mr. 2 Necklaces was born Tauheed Epps in Atlanta, Georgia. Today, the man who once called himself “Tity Boi” has morphed into one of the games most prolific personalities with one of the most consistent careers of the decade.

His name change in 2011 and Based On A TRU Story album boosted Chainz to the status that you see today with his Welcome 2 Collegrove album to his Most Expensivest series on Vice. From his CEO Millionaires clothing company to the TRU record label, 2 Chainz has solidified his place in the game through music and fashion, two of the most recognizable staples of his persona.

Salute to Chainz on his birthday today and many more hereafter!

