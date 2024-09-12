Hollywood Moves: Melvin Gregg to Star in Mockumentary Series Set in ‘The Office’ Universe at Peacock

Hollywood Moves: Melvin Gregg to Star in Mockumentary Series Set in ‘The Office’ Universe at Peacock

Melvin Gregg is making moves. The rising actor has been cast in the upcoming follow-up series to “The Office”, set to stream on Peacock.

The news of Gregg’s casting was first reported by Deadline Hollywood and adds him to a growing ensemble, which includes Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Domhnall Gleeson, and Sabrina Impacciatore.

Get this, the new series, co-created by “The Office” adapter Greg Daniels and “Nathan for You” co-creator Michael Koman, is not an official spinoff but a mockumentary set within “The Office” universe.

Advertisement

Check out the premise which centers on a new documentary crew.

Here’s the logline:

What’s more, the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.

Behind the camera, the series is being produced by Universal Television, the series promises to blend familiar comedic tones with a fresh setting.

Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Entertainment, previously stated, “It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of “The Office” aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock. In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”

Along with Daniels and Koman, the show will be executive produced by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).