BET News and Entertainment Tonight will honor the late James Earl Jones with a special tribute, BET News & ET Present James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy, premiering Thursday, Sept. 12, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET+. The special will celebrate the life and career of the EGOT-winning actor, featuring archival footage and never-before-seen interviews from various stages of his remarkable journey.

Entertainment Tonight was present on the set of many of Jones’ most significant projects and captured unique moments that will be showcased in the special. Deadline reveals, highlights include his unforgettable voice work as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King. The tribute will also reflect on his profound impact on Broadway and Hollywood, featuring new interviews with colleagues and friends who were part of his storied career.

An encore presentation of James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy will air on Sunday, Sept. 15, at noon ET/PT on BET.

James Earl Jones at the age of 93. The Independent Artist Group confirmed his death to Deadline. A cause of death was not revealed.

Born on January 17, 1931, in Arkabutla, Mississippi, James Earl Jones has risen to become one of America’s most distinguished actors. He is renowned for his deep, resonant voice and remarkable versatility. His early years were marked by a childhood stutter, which he overcame through poetry and acting, laying the foundation for a legendary career.

Jones made his mark in the 1950s with powerful stage performances, including notable roles in Shakespeare’s Othello and A Lesson from Aloes. His cinematic debut came in 1964 with Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, establishing him as a formidable force in film.

He is perhaps most celebrated for his iconic voice roles, including Darth Vader in the Star Wars saga and Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King. His extensive filmography also features acclaimed works such as The Great White Hope, which earned him a Tony Award and an Academy Award nomination, and Field of Dreams.

This story is updating.