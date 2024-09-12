Jay-Z and Michael Rubin are set to host a high-stakes $250,000 blackjack tournament this Sunday in Atlantic City. The exclusive event, as reported by Page Six, will celebrate the grand opening of the new Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort. Rubin and Jay-Z are expected to compete at the final table, adding star power to the high-profile event.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Details on the guest list remain under wraps, but the tournament will feature a select group of invite-only attendees. The gathering promises to be a glittering affair, combining high stakes with the excitement of a new sports betting venue.

Last year, REFORM Alliance successfully hosted its first-ever Casino Night event at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort, raising an impressive $24 million for criminal justice reform. The invite-only, black-tie event featured notable figures such as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, and Kevin Hart, who emceed the evening. The event aimed to support REFORM Alliance’s mission to transform the nation’s supervision system for the millions on probation or parole, offering them employment and well-being instead of a return to prison.

Advertisement

Over 250 VIPs gathered in Atlantic City to hear about REFORM’s positive impact on communities since its inception over four years ago. Attendees also witnessed personal stories shared by individuals affected by the flawed probation and parole policies and those who have benefited from the bipartisan laws passed by REFORM.

The evening featured a blackjack tournament, a dinner program, and a live auction. REFORM Alliance founding members and prominent guests like Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Matthew McConaughey participated in the festivities.

During the dinner program, REFORM’s CEO Robert Rooks and Chief Advocacy and Operations Officer Jessica Jackson expressed gratitude to the guests for confronting pressing social and economic issues. The organization’s focus on public safety solutions has contributed to the passage of 17 bipartisan bills in 11 states, providing pathways for nearly 700,000 people to transition out of the justice system towards work, well-being, and stability. The organization also organizes job and opportunity fairs and grants to organizations offering solutions for those impacted by the criminal justice and supervision system.

A live auction featuring items donated by Tom Brady, George Condo, Rashid Johnson, and Jay-Z raised $7.8 million. Afterward, guests enjoyed an after-party with surprise performances by Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and more.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
Fat Joe performing 2 — credit Alex Subers

Fat Joe performing 2 — credit Alex Subers
French Montana and Kyle Kuzma — credit Alex Subers

French Montana and Kyle Kuzma — credit Alex Subers
French Montana and Lil Baby — credit Alex Subers

French Montana and Lil Baby — credit Alex Subers
Heidi D Amelio, Dixie D Amelio, and Marc D Amelio — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Heidi D Amelio, Dixie D Amelio, and Marc D Amelio — credit Shareif Ziyadat
Camille Fishel and Michael Rubin — credit Alex Subers

Camille Fishel and Michael Rubin — credit Alex Subers
Dixie D Amelio credit Alex Subers

Dixie D Amelio credit Alex Subers
Fabolous and French Montana performing — credit Alex Subers

Fabolous and French Montana performing — credit Alex Subers
Fabolous and French Montana performing 2— credit Alex Subers

Fabolous and French Montana performing 2— credit Alex Subers
Fabolous and Meek Mill — credit Alex Subers

Fabolous and Meek Mill — credit Alex Subers
Fat Joe performing — credit Alex Subers

Fat Joe performing — credit Alex Subers
Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Quavo and Meek Mill on stage 2 — credit Alex Subers

Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Quavo and Meek Mill on stage 2 — credit Alex Subers
Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Quavo and Meek Mill on stage 4 — credit Alex Subers

Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Quavo and Meek Mill on stage 4 — credit Alex Subers
Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Quavo, and Meek Mill on stage 3— credit Shareif Ziyadat

Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Quavo, and Meek Mill on stage 3— credit Shareif Ziyadat
Robert Rooks and Michael Novogratz — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Robert Rooks and Michael Novogratz — credit Shareif Ziyadat
Roxx, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony and Hallee Adelman — credit Alex Subers

Roxx, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony and Hallee Adelman — credit Alex Subers
Tiffany Haddish and Matthew McConaughey — credit Alex Subers

Tiffany Haddish and Matthew McConaughey — credit Alex Subers
Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez — credit Shareif Ziyadat
Tom Brady, Matthew McConaughey, and Travis Scott — credit Alex Subers

Tom Brady, Matthew McConaughey, and Travis Scott — credit Alex Subers
Travis Scott and Lil Baby on stage — credit Alex Subers

Travis Scott and Lil Baby on stage — credit Alex Subers
Travis Scott and Lil Baby on stage 2 — credit Alex Subers

Travis Scott and Lil Baby on stage 2 — credit Alex Subers
Travis Scott, LaLa Anthony and Kim Kardashian — credit Alex Subers

Travis Scott, LaLa Anthony and Kim Kardashian — credit Alex Subers
Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Quavo and Meek Mill on stage — credit Alex Subers

Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Quavo and Meek Mill on stage — credit Alex Subers
Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel 2— credit Shareif Ziyadat

Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel 2— credit Shareif Ziyadat
Michael Rubin, LaLa Anthony, and Kim Kardashian — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Michael Rubin, LaLa Anthony, and Kim Kardashian — credit Shareif Ziyadat
Michael Rubin, Taylor Rooks, and Jack Harlow — credit Alex Subers

Michael Rubin, Taylor Rooks, and Jack Harlow — credit Alex Subers
PJ Tucker and Tiffany Haddish— credit Alex Subers

PJ Tucker and Tiffany Haddish— credit Alex Subers
PJ Tucker, Camille Fishel, Michael Rubin and Jack Harlow — credit Alex Subers

PJ Tucker, Camille Fishel, Michael Rubin and Jack Harlow — credit Alex Subers
PJ Tucker, Jayson Tatum, Jack Harlow, Wallo and Tobias Harris— credit Shareif Ziyadat

PJ Tucker, Jayson Tatum, Jack Harlow, Wallo and Tobias Harris— credit Shareif Ziyadat
PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris and Jack Harlow — credit Alex Subers

PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris and Jack Harlow — credit Alex Subers
Quavo performing — credit Alex Subers

Quavo performing — credit Alex Subers
Quavo performing in the crowd, Travis Scott right credit Alex Subers

Quavo performing in the crowd, Travis Scott right credit Alex Subers
Robert Rooks — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Robert Rooks — credit Shareif Ziyadat
Kim Kardashian — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Kim Kardashian — credit Shareif Ziyadat
Kim Kardashian celebrating — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Kim Kardashian celebrating — credit Shareif Ziyadat
Lil Baby — credit Alex Subers

Lil Baby — credit Alex Subers
Lil Baby performing — credit Alex Subers

Lil Baby performing — credit Alex Subers
Lil Durk and Quavo on stage — credit Alex Subers

Lil Durk and Quavo on stage — credit Alex Subers
Lil Durk and Quavo performing — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Lil Durk and Quavo performing — credit Shareif Ziyadat
Matthew McConaughey and Kim Kardashian — credit Shareif Ziyadat

Matthew McConaughey and Kim Kardashian — credit Shareif Ziyadat
Matthew McConaughey and Travis Scott — credit Alex Subers

Matthew McConaughey and Travis Scott — credit Alex Subers
Load More Loading More… You’ve reached the end of the list

With less than 0.01% of philanthropic giving directed toward criminal justice reform, REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night ensures that 100% of the proceeds will fund their initiatives, providing opportunities and stability to millions in the criminal justice system.

No More Stories

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts