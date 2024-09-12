Jay-Z and Michael Rubin are set to host a high-stakes $250,000 blackjack tournament this Sunday in Atlantic City. The exclusive event, as reported by Page Six, will celebrate the grand opening of the new Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort. Rubin and Jay-Z are expected to compete at the final table, adding star power to the high-profile event.

Details on the guest list remain under wraps, but the tournament will feature a select group of invite-only attendees. The gathering promises to be a glittering affair, combining high stakes with the excitement of a new sports betting venue.

Last year, REFORM Alliance successfully hosted its first-ever Casino Night event at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort, raising an impressive $24 million for criminal justice reform. The invite-only, black-tie event featured notable figures such as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, and Kevin Hart, who emceed the evening. The event aimed to support REFORM Alliance’s mission to transform the nation’s supervision system for the millions on probation or parole, offering them employment and well-being instead of a return to prison.

Over 250 VIPs gathered in Atlantic City to hear about REFORM’s positive impact on communities since its inception over four years ago. Attendees also witnessed personal stories shared by individuals affected by the flawed probation and parole policies and those who have benefited from the bipartisan laws passed by REFORM.

The evening featured a blackjack tournament, a dinner program, and a live auction. REFORM Alliance founding members and prominent guests like Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Matthew McConaughey participated in the festivities.

During the dinner program, REFORM’s CEO Robert Rooks and Chief Advocacy and Operations Officer Jessica Jackson expressed gratitude to the guests for confronting pressing social and economic issues. The organization’s focus on public safety solutions has contributed to the passage of 17 bipartisan bills in 11 states, providing pathways for nearly 700,000 people to transition out of the justice system towards work, well-being, and stability. The organization also organizes job and opportunity fairs and grants to organizations offering solutions for those impacted by the criminal justice and supervision system.

A live auction featuring items donated by Tom Brady, George Condo, Rashid Johnson, and Jay-Z raised $7.8 million. Afterward, guests enjoyed an after-party with surprise performances by Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and more.

With less than 0.01% of philanthropic giving directed toward criminal justice reform, REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night ensures that 100% of the proceeds will fund their initiatives, providing opportunities and stability to millions in the criminal justice system.