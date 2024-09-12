Meagan Good is reportedly holding down her man. According to The Jasmine Brand, she is stepping in to assist her bae, Jonathan Majors, with his life expenses following his legal issues.

An insider says Good supported Majors after his court case for allegedly abusing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

“Meagan pays for everything,” a source said. “They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that’s crazy!”

Advertisement

The source added, “No one knows what Meagan sees in this guy. If things keep up this way, she may not be able to pay her mortgage.”

Jonathan Majors is ready to marry Meagan Good. While strolling in California, he was shocked when asked about his plans before answering, “Hell yes.”

Majors revealed additional possibilities for their union, including family support and the possibility of a movie with Good. You can see the moment below.

Earlier this summer, Meagan Good discussed her new film “Divorce in the Black,” during Tuesday’s episode of “Hoda and Jenna.” The conversation got good, pun intended. She opened up about her relationship with Jonathan Majors. She highlighted the “support” they provide each other and addressed the controversy surrounding their relationship. See, isn’t that what it’s supposed to be about? Support.

“The support that we’ve been able to give each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care and the thoughtfulness—it’s just been really wonderful,” Good shared during the interview.

Good revealed that many advised her to delay publicizing their relationship due to Majors’ legal issues. Despite considering their advice, she ultimately decided to follow her judgment:

“One thing I know is that I can always look in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum… I can always look and say, ‘Okay, I’m proud of that.’”

Good further emphasized her sense of peace and harmony when following her own path. “No matter whatever happens, I have peace in my heart and have harmony in my heart. And it’s only when I do something based on someone else saying ‘well I think you should do this… I take everyone I love’s opinion into account, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to live my life.”

Here’s how Good wrapped it up, “I want to be responsible for the choices I make and want to live the life that I want to live.”