Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan is set to both direct and star in the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios. This is a big deal and another notch on the belt for Jordan as a director.

In addition to leading the project, Jordan will produce the film alongside Elizabeth Raposo through his production company, Outlier Society.

Get this, although Jordan has been linked to a Thomas Crown Affair remake for several years (with the most recent significant update surfacing in 2021), this marks the first confirmation that he will also be directing the film.

Okay if you’re not up on your movie history, the story has seen two major cinematic versions: the 1999 film starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo, and the original 1968 version featuring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. The plot follows a wealthy man who pulls off an elaborate heist, only to face a clever and seductive investigator determined to bring him down. In the 1968 version, McQueen played a charismatic bank executive who engaged in a mental and emotional duel with Dunaway’s insurance investigator. The 1999 adaptation saw Brosnan as a “rich and successful playboy” who steals art for fun, with Russo taking on the role of the detective tasked with investigating his illicit activities.

What’s more is specifics of the new remake remain under wraps. Deadline reports that the script—initially penned by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson, later revised by Drew Pearce—is based on the 1968 film.

Even still, Jordan is staying busy with multiple projects. According to Deadline, he has wrapped up production on a secretive vampire movie with Ryan Coogler. Additionally, he will star in I Am Legend 2 under the direction of Steven Caple Jr., and serve as an executive producer for The Greatest, a biographical series about Muhammad Ali.

Good for him. Another win and we’re here for it.