Patrick Mahomes Not Endorsing VP Harris or Trump Although His Wife Seemingly Supports One Particular Candidate

Kansas City Chiefs suer star quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants no part of the political discourse. Well, sort of doesn’t.

The Super Bowl champion stated on Wednesday that he will not endorse any presidential candidate, including Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, despite Trump’s continued comments about Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, being a supporter of his campaign.

Here’s what he said:

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” Mahomes said, focusing instead on encouraging people to register to vote and do their own research. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

In case you missed the earth shattering news, his comments came after Taylor Swift, who is dating Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce, publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Trump responded to Swift’s endorsement by saying in a Fox News interview, “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I like Brittany. I think Brittany is great.”

Only Trump would compare Brittany Mahomes to Taylor Swift in a conversation about political endorsements. Weird.

Trump had previously referenced Brittany Mahomes after she briefly liked an Instagram post outlining the GOP platform. He posted on Truth Social:

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.” Brittany has since remained politically quiet, only responding to critics on social media, saying, “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

Get this, when asked about Trump’s remarks about his wife, Mahomes sidestepped the question, emphasizing his focus on his family. “At the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people.”

Of course he championed his wife, hightlighting the charitable work he and Brittany do in the community, saying, “I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community. I do a lot in the community to help bring people up, and give people an opportunity to use their voice. In political times people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day of my life.”

While Mahomes declined to speak about his personal political views, he emphasized the importance of unity.

Unity. Yeah. Maybe he should pick a side. Just sayin.