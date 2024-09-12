On September 5, the news that Atlanta rap star Rich Homie Quan passed away shook up the music industry, but left many people with unanswered questions. it has been reported that a death incident report was released yesterday with accounts from Quan’s brother and girlfriend, who were the last two people to see Rich Homie Quan alive.

Andre Munford, Quan’s brother, said that he woke up at 3 a.m. and found Quan on the floor asleep with food in his mouth next to the kitchen. According to his girlfriend, Amber Williams, she found the rapper him on the couch at about 6:45 a.m. as she was getting up to get her child ready for school.

When she returned, she noticed that Quan was still on the couch in the same spot, but she decided to go back to bed. When she awoke around 111a.m., only to still find him still there, which is when she said she noticed his body was cold and he wasn’t breathing. It was at this point that Williams called 911. He was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where he was pronounced dead.

Atlanta PD did not report anything in the death incident about foul play or any sort of crime.

According to reports from his family, a celebration of life event for Rich Homie Quan is currently being planned.