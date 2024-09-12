Fans are celebrating the music and legacy of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan following his passing. His 2013 hit “Type of Way” has re-entered the US Top Songs chart at #65, amassing over 1.3 million views. Rich Homie Quan has also re-entered the US Top Artists chart at #83, as listeners reflect on his impact on hip-hop. Known for his distinctive style and memorable tracks, the rapper’s music continues to resonate, reminding fans of his influence on the genre.

The family of Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, has released an official statement to The Source on his passing:

The Lamar Family Official Statement



On Thursday, September 5, 2024 the Lamar family lost our beloved son, brother, father and friend. Known to the world as Rich Homie Quan, Dequantes Devontay Lamar was a proud native of the great city of Atlanta, Georgia and represented for the A as he and his music traveled across this globe. While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on.



Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful.

Celebration of life details will be shared soon. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time.

Hip-hop continues to reel from Rich Homie Quan’s sudden death. While attending the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players celebration, Offset delivered a message to RHQ’s family: “I wish you guys some type of prosperity, some type of overcoming of it.”

Advertisement

He added, “Shoutout to Rich Homie Quan, that’s a Day 1 artist that we all came up in the same lab, same kitchen, trying to make it happen. That’s a tragic thing in hip-hop. RIP to you and bless your family.”

From discussing NYFW to honoring Rich Homie Quan & more, here's what @OffsetYRN told Billboard while at this year's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players celebration. pic.twitter.com/8PZGwRQcup — billboard (@billboard) September 6, 2024

Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, is well-known among fans for his melodic trap flow and rose to fame for his catchy songs, including the number-one hits “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” Rich Homie Quan was also a member of Rich Gang alongside Young Thug and Birdman, spawning the Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1.

In 2022, Rich Homie Quan announced a partnership with Venice Music, a cutting-edge music and technology firm created by Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo. Under his new label Rich Homie Entertainment, which will be serviced by Venice Music, Rich Homie Quan was set to independently release music.