Scared money don’t make money or in this case scared candidates don’t want to face opponents who make them look horrible. What are on about? Well, Donald Trump announced he will not participate in a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, following their first face-off in Philadelphia. Whoops.

Trump laughably claimed victory in the first debate, stating on Truth Social, “Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate.” He pointed to Harris’ request for a second debate as evidence of his win, writing, “When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH.’

delusional, much?

As you and the rest of the world saw, multiple post-debate polls indicated that Harris was the perceived winner by a large margin, with many conservative commentators and some Trump supporters agreeing she outperformed him.

Unless you were under a rock after Trump’s debate with Joe Biden, his face off with Kamala Harris was Trump’s second in the 2024 election cycle. Biden’s irrefutably poor performance led to his withdrawal from the race, with Harris taking his place as the Democratic candidate.

That performance by President Biden might’ve just been the greatest thing to happen to democracy.

Despite Harris’ call for another debate, Trump made it clear there would be no rematch, saying, “KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

Listen, loser energy.

Harris, speaking at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, emphasized the importance of another debate, saying, “I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate, because this election and what is at stake could not be more important.”

This is not checkers and we’re getting close to a checkmate.