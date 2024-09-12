SEE IT: Trump Motions To Shake VP Harris Hand At 9/11 Memorial Day After Debate

Well, well, well, looks like former President Trump is either playing chess or showing a rare glimpse of humility. Our money is on chess or knowing him, checkers.

Let’s get into it … So yesterday was the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Per usual, political figures, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, Senator JD Vance, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg all gathered at Ground Zero in New York to honor the victims.

Listen, we know some of those folks don’t like each other but like previous years, they put aside their political differences, briefly for the sake of solemn commemoration.

Check this out, a viral moment occurred when Vice President Harris and Donald Trump, fresh from their first in-person interaction at a presidential debate the night before, shared a handshake ahead of the ceremony.

Yup, that happened. Trump initiated it after Mike Bloomberg appeared to get VP Harris’ attention on behalf of Trump. We’re speculating but that’s what the tale of the tape appear to show us.

As you would think, this simple gesture stood out, given the high tensions of current political campaigning.

Following the solemn ceremony in New York, Biden and Harris traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to lay a wreath at the Flight 93 memorial.

At the site, Biden placed his hand on the wreath and made the sign of the cross as he observed a cross constructed from the plane’s wreckage. Biden also met with families affected by the tragedy at a local volunteer fire station, which had served as a critical gathering point in 2001.

What’s more, Biden and Harris participated in another wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Trump was also expected to visit Shanksville later in the day, according to sources.

To highlight what we all know but the commemorations highlighted the lasting impact of the 9/11 attacks, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives when terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing two into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon, and a fourth into a Pennsylvania field after passengers fought back against the hijackers.

RIP to all who perished on 9/11 and much respect to their families, friends and the world affected.