Shannon Sharpe Says He is ‘Embarrased’ After Accidentally Having Sex on IG Live

Shannon Sharpe has admitted that it was indeed him engaging in sex on Instagram Live. Taking to the Night Cap show he hosts with Chad Ochocino, Sharpe stated he was “embarrassed” and “disappointed” in the moment.

There wasn’t sex to be seen in the video, just moments of moaning and commands from the Hall of Famer and ESPN personality.

“Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details — the audio — heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons,” Sharpe said. “There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors. … I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act.”

