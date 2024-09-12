The Los Angeles Lakers announced Tuesday that they will pay tribute to the late Jerry West by wearing a band with his No. 44 on the left shoulder of their uniforms for all 82 games of the 2024-25 season.

West, who spent his entire 14-year Hall of Fame career with the Lakers and later became a successful coach and executive for the franchise, passed away in June at 86. The tribute honors West’s immense impact on the organization and the NBA.

The team will honor Jerry West with a commemorative No. 44 band on their jerseys this season 💜 pic.twitter.com/S8MZ3WN5DB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 10, 2024

Born on May 28, 1938, in Chelyan, West Virginia, West’s influence on the game of basketball is immeasurable, spanning an illustrious playing career and transformative executive roles.

Advertisement

West first rose to prominence at West Virginia University, where his stellar play led his team to the NCAA finals in 1959. His exceptional performance caught the attention of the NBA, and he was drafted second overall by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1960.

With the Lakers, who soon relocated to Los Angeles, West quickly became one of the league’s premier guards. Nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his remarkable ability to deliver in crucial moments, he was renowned for his scoring ability, precise shooting, and defensive tenacity. Over 14 seasons, he earned 14 All-Star selections and was named to the All-NBA First Team 10 times. West led the Lakers to the NBA Finals nine times, finally winning a championship in 1972.

West’s silhouette is immortalized in the NBA’s iconic logo, symbolizing his enduring legacy. After retiring as a player in 1974, he transitioned to coaching and later to an executive role, where he continued to shape the NBA. As the General Manager of the Lakers, he constructed championship-winning teams in the 1980s and 2000s, securing stars like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant.

West’s impact extended beyond the Lakers. He played a crucial role in the success of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, further cementing his reputation as one of basketball’s greatest minds. His most recent role is an executive for the Los Angeles Clippers.