Platinum producer Reazy Renegade made his debut as an honorary MLB player on Wednesday, September 4th. Teaming up with mascot Billy The Marlin, Reazy joined Inter Miami CF’s Robert Taylor and Fort Lauderdale United FC’s Cosette Morché to throw the first pitch ahead of the Miami Marlins’ victory against the Washington Nationals.

“Growing up throwing the first pitch at a major league game was every little boy’s dream. It was both an honor and surreal to actually do it.” – Reazy Renegade

This milestone event follows the release of Reazy’s latest single, “Peep Show,” featuring Slim Jxmmi, Sukihana, Real Boston Richey, BRS Kash, and LPB Poody. The song is keeping fans buzzing as Reazy prepares to drop another collaboration, “Your Mine,” featuring Kranium, Bad Boy Timz, and Richie Campbell, set for release next month.