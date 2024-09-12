Ever since Shannon Sharpe went x-rated on his IG Live earlier this week, his name has been trending and not just in the world of sports. It is now being reported that a popular porn site is willing to give the sports and culture pundit a nice bag to get some more of his adult content on their platform.

The Porn Dude, an adult site that net millions of monthly viewers, offered Sharpe a whopping $100,000 to take his xxx IG Live antics over to TPD.

“We would love to offer him a solid $100,000,” they told TMZ. “to see him avoid the t**s and p**** defense and see him score the ultimate BBC touchdown on our set. 😄”

“If he’s looking to make a career change,” they continued, “tell him we’ve got a jersey ready for him! 😉”

With all of the hoopla surrounding the recent online slip up, it’s doubtful that the Club Shay Shay host will take them up on their offer, but who doesn’t like options?

Sharpe says that he was embarrassed by the incident, admitting that he wasn’t hacked despite what was initially stated by his reps.