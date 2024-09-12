SOURCE SPORTS: Tyreek Hill and His Agent Call for Officers to be Fired for Pregame Detainment

Tyreek Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, are calling for the officers involved in Hill’s arrest before a home game in Miami to be fired.

In case you missed it, Hill was pulled over outside the Miami Dolphins stadium for a moving violation, which escalated to Hill being pressed into the cement and detained. Dolphins lineman Calais Campbell was also detained, and body cam footage showed hostile officers throughout the exchange.

That was horrendous how they treated him. They didn’t treat him like a human being,” Rosenhaus said during an appearance on The Dan LeBetard show. “There’s no place for [those] police officers to be on the force.”

In a statement from Hill’s attorney, Julius B. Collins, to TMZ, the star wide receiver calls for the officer’s badges: “We are of the opinion that the officer’s use of force was excessive, escalating and reckless. We are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately.”

The statement added, “While we are in no way accusing the officer of being racist, we are accusing the customs and practice of law enforcement from a historical standpoint of being discriminatory and oppressive to black and minority communities.

“we cannot ignore this fact and remain silent on the issue just because it’s a tough conversation.”