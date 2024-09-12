Today In Hip Hop History: PnB Rock Shot And Killed In Robbery At Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles In L.A. 2 Years Ago

The Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles Restaurant on the corner of Main and Manchester in Los Angeles will forever be a landmark in Hip Hop because it is the place where a group of armed assailants shot and killed Philly rapper PnB Rock back in 2022.

A source inside the restaurant states PnB Rock was the target of a robbery. Los Angeles police captain Kelly Muniz spoke to The Los Angeles Times and stated Rock, born Rakim Allen, was shown a weapon by the suspect, who eventually took a shot.

Three people, including a father and son duo, were eventually captured and charged for PnB’s death. 45-year-old Tremont Navon Jones was present with Freddie Trone, who was the getaway driver and father of the juvenile who executed the robbery and murder. Jones was arrested in May 2023, but his case was not revealed as it was placed under a different case number.

Jones was charged with two counts of robbery, one count of conspiring to rob, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

PnB Rock fathered two children with Steph, Milan and Xuri. PnB Rock recently released “Luv Me Again” on Sept. 2. In his career, he collaborated with Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper, YFN Lucci, Ed Sheeran, and more. He was 30 years old.