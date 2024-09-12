After a well-received headlining performance at DMV Summer Jam, Fat Trel continues his Boosa’s Keeper campaign with the release of the music video for “Anything.” The HD visuals for the Hollywood Bangers-produced track capture Trel and his crew enjoying the final days of summer.

“This album is dedicated to my lil brother Boosa, who passed away when I was locked up. I put a lot of time into this album and was going through a lot while making it. I got sober and went to therapy as well. So you will hear a lot of pain and just a better version of me throughout each song. I’m introducing the world to an older, better, and evolved version of FAT TREL” – Fat Trel

“Anything” is part of Trel’s latest project, a heartfelt tribute to his slain childhood friend, Darrell “Boosa Da Shoota” Marshal. The project features collaborations with notable artists, including IDK, EST Gee, Skilla Baby, Millyz, NSC Kai, and Almighty, showcasing Trel’s distinctive style and the powerful camaraderie within the DMV rap scene.