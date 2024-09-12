This past Saturday, global music superstar The Weeknd delivered an electrifying one-night-only concert experience at Estádio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil. The sold-out show captivated 70,000 fans and millions more through an exclusive YouTube livestream, trending in 25 countries and reinforcing The Weeknd’s status as a global music icon.

Renowned for his visually stunning performances, The Weeknd’s groundbreaking production in São Paulo marked one of his most dynamic concerts. The event featured the debut of several new songs from his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow, including “Dancing in the Flames,” which will be released this Friday with a music video.

The concert also included special guest performances: Playboi Carti joined to perform “FE!N,” his collaboration with Travis Scott, and surprised fans with a new track, while Brazilian star Anitta delivered an unreleased song that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The Weeknd’s setlist included hits like “Out of Time” and “Is There Someone Else,” along with tracks from his fourth album, After Hours. The live debuts of “Hardest To Love” and “Scared To Live” kept the energy high, leading to the finale with “Blinding Lights.”

The show concluded with a stunning drone display over the stadium, revealing the title of his highly-anticipated new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Watch the full concert now, exclusively on YouTube.