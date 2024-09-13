Football is a dangerous sport. And Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce sparked conversations about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s future after he suffered his third diagnosed concussion in as many seasons.



ICYMI, Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins’ loss to the Buffalo Bills after a hit to the helmet caused a fencing response, a clear sign of a concussion. He was placed into the concussion protocol, marking his third such injury after missing five games in 2022 due to concussions.

Get this, during a news conference, Pierce, who played nine seasons in the NFL, advised Tagovailoa to prioritize his health and consider retirement. “I’ll be honest, I’d tell him to retire. It’s not worth it,” Pierce said. “Scary — you could see right away; the players’ faces on the field… He’s going to live longer than he’s going to play football. Take care of your family.”

What’s interesting is other NFL coaches weighed in on the issue as well. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson stressed the importance of prioritizing player health, saying, “If it was one of our guys, you have to be very careful and do the right thing for the player… You just have to continue to think about the player and the health and safety of the player.” Pederson, also a former NFL player, suggested that players should carefully consider their careers when facing recurring head injuries.

Then Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media, emphasizing that Tagovailoa’s immediate focus should be on his health and family. “You’re talking about his career — his career is his,” McDaniel said. He urged the public to avoid speculation about Tagovailoa’s future, saying it’s not helpful at this time. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa is unlikely to play in the next game but emphasized that decisions about his future would be up to him and his medical team.

What ever the decision we hope Tagovailo prioritizes his health above all else.