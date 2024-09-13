Detroit rapper Babyface Ray has released his highly anticipated new album, The Kid That Did, via EMPIRE / Wavy Gang. The project features words of motivation from mega-agent Rich Paul and collaborations with artists like G-Herbo, Veeze, Hunxho, Boosman Dlow, DJ ESCO, King Hendricks, Doughboy Clay, Peezy, Moxie Knox, Rexx Life Raj, and Samuel Shabazz.

The Kid That Did explores Ray’s journey from the streets of Detroit to success in the rap game, highlighting his relentless grind over the past decade. With this album, Ray marks ten years since his first mixtape and two years since his debut album, reflecting on his journey and the determination that got him here.

The album includes singles like “Wavy Navy University” featuring Veeze, “Rubberband Man,” and “Count Money” featuring Bossman Dlow, which serve as a blueprint for his growth and success.

Advertisement