Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise track, using an eBay listing of beat-up black Air Force Ones as the cover art. Drake’s friend and OVO artist Baka Not Nice has not forgotten about that “Not Like Us” bar of: “And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?”

On Instagram, Baka hopped in DJ Akademiks comments to shade the new single: “Shit sound like how them shoes look lil n***a [trash emoji].”

In case you haven’t heard Kendrick’s single, “Time to Watch the Party Die,” you can hear it below.

